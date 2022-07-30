Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves former players Dale Murphy and Ralph Garr and Andruw Jones and Terry Pendleton and announcer Chip Caray during the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame ceremony before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves former pitching coach Leo Mazzone is inducted into the Braves Hall of fame before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves chairman Terry McGuirk honors former pitching coach Leo Mazzone during the Braves Hall of fame before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves former manager Joe Torre is inducted into the Braves Hall of fame before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves former manager Joe Torre talks to second baseman Robinson Cano (22) before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) watches as a fan celebrates after catching a home run ball hit by Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (not pictured) in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) watches as a fan catches a home run ball hit by Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (not pictured) in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is caught stealing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is tagged out on a steal attempt by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) talks to special assistant to the commissioner of baseball Joe Torre before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin (25) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin (25) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta's William Contreras hit two home runs and Ian Anderson may have saved his spot in the starting rotation by throwing six scoreless innings in a 6-2 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Contreras was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs. The first homer -- his first since July 8 -- was a two-run shot in the second inning that cleared the center-field fence and landed in the Atlanta bullpen.
The second homer, which came in the fourth inning, landed high in the right-field stands. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and gives him 13.
Anderson (9-6) needed a good effort. He allowed seven runs in his last start and had compiled a 6.25 over his previous 12 starts. He responded with his first scoreless appearance since going 6 2/3 inning against Chicago on June 19. The right-hander allowed only one hit, one walk and struck out nine, matching his career high.
Anderson retired the first 14 batters he faced and lost the perfect game on Jake McCarthy's hustle double with two outs in the fifth. McCarthy, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday, stole third base. But after allowing a walk to Buddy Kennedy, Anderson struck out Geraldo Perdomo to end the threat.
Arizona starter Corbin Martin (0-1) was only able to get through four innings in his second start since joining the rotation. He allowed four runs on six hits, one walk, six strikeouts and three home runs, the first longballs he has allowed this season.
The Braves got their first run in the first inning on a solo homer by Matt Olson, his 21st. The first baseman has eight homers over his last 14 games.
Atlanta scored two more runs in the sixth inning against reliever Caleb Smith. Eddie Rosario tripled in Marcell Ozuna, then scored on Orlando Arcia's single, which upped the lead to 6-0.
Arizona broke up the shutout with two runs in the ninth off reliever A.J. Minter on RBI singles by Daulton Varsho and McCarthy.
