Will Rogers threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a 42-24 victory over No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
Rogers, who went 31-for-45 passing, threw scoring strikes of 5 and 4 yards in the first half before tossing a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second half.
The Bulldogs also forced four turnovers that led to 14 points.
Dillon Johnson rushed for 68 yards and a score on 14 carries for the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference). Rara Thomas had five catches for 134 yards and a touchdown and Justin Robinson caught six passes for 50 yards.
Max Johnson went 18-for-25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (3-2, 1-1), while Devon Achane rushed for 111 yards on 16 carries. Moose Muhammad III had six catches for 119 yards and a score.
After Texas A&M pulled to within 14-3 on its first possession of the third quarter, the Bulldogs' defense struck back.
Emmanuel Forbes burst through the line to block Randy Bond's 44-yard field-goal attempt, and Decamerion Richardson grabbed the ball and ran 50 yards into the end zone for a 21-3 lead with 5:02 left in the third quarter.
The Aggies pulled to within 21-10 on Max Johnson's 18-yard touchdown pass to Muhammad with 2:35 left in the quarter.
Mississippi State countered with Dillon Johnson's touchdown run on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line for a 28-10 lead with 12:42 left in the game.
Backup quarterback Haynes King's 4-yard run pulled the Aggies to within 28-17 with 7:14 remaining, but Rogers needed just one play to throw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to make it 35-17 just 11 seconds later.
Forbes made it 42-17 when he stepped in front of King's pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown with 3:29 left before Texas A&M's LJ Johnson Jr. capped the scoring with a 1-yard run with 94 seconds left.
Mississippi State took a 7-0 lead when Rogers threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Ducking to cap an 11-play, 94-yard drive with 6:10 left in the second quarter.
After forcing Texas A&M to go three-and-out on its ensuing possession, the Bulldogs drove 70 yards in nine plays, with Rogers capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey for a 14-0 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.