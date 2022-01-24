Will Richardson scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field as Oregon pummeled Washington 84-56 Sunday night in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Eugene, Ore.
Jacob Young and Quincy Guerrier each scored 12 for the Ducks (12-6 overall, 5-2 Pac-12), who won their sixth consecutive game.
Washington's Terrell Brown Jr., the conference's leading scorer with 21.4 points per game, was limited to 14 on 3-of-16 shooting from the field. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 12 points for the Huskies (9-8, 4-3), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Washington was without head coach Mike Hopkins for the second consecutive game because he's in the COVID-19 protocol. Assistant Will Conroy filled in for Hopkins.
The Ducks, coming off an historic trip to Southern California, raced to a 22-6 lead midway through the first half and were never challenged.
The Ducks became the first team in 46 years, since Clemson in 1976, to beat two top-five teams on the road within a five-day span. They defeated No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime on Jan. 13 before topping No. 5 USC 79-69 on Jan. 15 behind Richardson's career-high 28 points.
With Thursday's game against Washington State postponed because of virus concerns within the Cougars' program, Oregon had a couple of extra days to prepare for the Huskies' zone defense.
The additional time paid off, as Richardson had 13 points by halftime as the Ducks led 48-13. Richardson made 5 of 6 shots in the half, while the Huskies were 4 of 27, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Washington also committed 14 turnovers by the break and finished with 23.
Oregon scored eight of the game's first 10 points and led 13-6 before going on an 11-0 run.
Following two free throws by Washington's Daejon Davis, the Ducks scored 13 straight points, extending the lead to 40-8.
Oregon shot 19 of 29 in the first half, including 8 of 12 from beyond the arc.
For the game, the Ducks shot 54.2 percent (32 of 59) while limiting Washington to 30.9 percent (17 of 55).
