Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway agreed to terms on a three-year, $9 million contract extension that spans through the 2024-25 season.

Greenway was set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Greenway, 24, has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and a plus-17 rating in 33 games this season.

He has 98 points (30 goals, 68 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 243 career games, all with the Wild.

Greenway was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

