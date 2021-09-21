Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov signed a five-year, $45 million deal with the club on Tuesday.
The deal puts Kaprizov, who was a restricted free agent, under contract through the 2025-26 season.
Kaprizov, 24, won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie last season when he had 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games. The forward received 99 of 100 first-place votes.
Negotiations weren't always smooth over the summer, and there was even a report that returning to the Kontinental Hockey League might be an option. Kaprizov played six seasons in the KHL before joining the Wild.
That was the lone leverage Kaprizov had in the talks. Reports pegged the Wild as hoping to sign him to a deal of seven or eight years before the two sides worked out a deal.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.