The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Will Bitten to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

The deal announced Sunday by general manager Bill Guerin is worth $840,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 in the AHL.

Bitten, 23, was a third-round pick by Montreal in 2016 and was acquired from the Canadiens in a 2018 trade for defenseman Gustav Olofsson.

Bitten tallied 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 31 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild last season. The Ottawa native has 69 points (28 goals, 41 assists) in 145 career games with Iowa from 2018-21.

--Field Level Media

