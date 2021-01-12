The Minnesota Wild signed forward Marcus Foligno to a three-year contract extension Tuesday after he scored 11 goals with a career-best 25 points last season.
The deal for the 29-year-old, former fourth-round draft pick in 2009 is worth $9.3 million.
Foligno, who played six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres before suiting up the last three with the Wild, has 75 career goals and 108 assists over 565 games played. He had a career-best 13 goals in 2016-17 with the Sabres.
Last season, Foligno was third on the Wild with a plus-8 plus/minus rating.
--Field Level Media
