Nick Bjugstad signed a one-year, $900,000 deal to remain with the Minnesota Wild rather than testing free agency later this month.
Bjugstad, 28, recorded 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 44 games this season and is a former first-round pick.
He was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 11, 2020. He has played in 483 regular-season games with the Wild, Penguins and Florida Panthers.
The Panthers drafted Bjugstad 19th overall in 2010.
The Wild previously re-signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek, who was set to become a restricted free agent on July 28.
