The Minnesota Wild re-signed goaltender Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way contract for 2022-23.

Under terms of the deal announced Tuesday, he will earn $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level.

McIntyre, 29, has not played in the NHL since going 0-4-1 with a 3.97 goals-against average and .858 save percentage in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17.

He was 19-14-3 with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 37 games last season with the AHL's Iowa Wild.

--Field Level Media

