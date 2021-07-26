The Minnesota Wild re-signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000, $200,000) on Monday.

Hammond, 33, did not appear in a game last season after being assigned to the Wild's taxi squad on Jan. 13. He went 16-12-3 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 33 games for the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League.

The Surrey, B.C. native has spent parts of five NHL season with Ottawa and Colorado, posting a 27-15-6 record with a 2.31 GAA, .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 career games.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.