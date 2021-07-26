The Minnesota Wild re-signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000, $200,000) on Monday.
Hammond, 33, did not appear in a game last season after being assigned to the Wild's taxi squad on Jan. 13. He went 16-12-3 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 33 games for the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League.
The Surrey, B.C. native has spent parts of five NHL season with Ottawa and Colorado, posting a 27-15-6 record with a 2.31 GAA, .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 career games.
--Field Level Media
