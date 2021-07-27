The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season Tuesday.
The deal is for $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level.
Rau, 28, registered two assists, 23 hits and 15 blocked shots in 14 games with the Wild last season.
The Minnesota native added 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild.
A third-round draft pick by Florida in 2011, Rau has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 56 career NHL games with the Panthers (2015-17) and Wild.
--Field Level Media
