The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Joseph Cramarossa to a two-year, two-way contract on Sunday.
The deal announced by general manager Bill Guerin is for $750,000 in the NHL in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 and for $170,000 and $182,500, respectively, at the AHL level.
Cramarossa, 28, had one assist and 15 penalty minutes in four games with the Wild this season, his first NHL action since the 2016-17 campaign.
He tallied 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 60 penalty minutes in 59 games that season with the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks.
The Wild signed the Toronto native as a free agent last October. Cramarossa was originally a third-round pick by the Ducks in 2011.
--Field Level Media
