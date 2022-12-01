Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday.
Kaprizov extended a career-best 10-game point streak and set a new franchise record with his ninth straight game with an assist.
Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, which had a three-game win streak come to an end.
Minnesota was well-rested and hadn't played since Sunday, while the Oilers were playing the second game of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
The energy levels were noticeably different and Minnesota outshot Edmonton 30-21.
Despite that, Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead on the power play at 11:17 of the first period.
The German forward fired a one-timer from the circle after a feed from Evan Bouchard for his 16th goal of the season.
Eriksson Ek tied the game 1-1 early in the second period when he followed up a hard shot off the boards by Kaprizov and fired the puck past Jack Campbell for his seventh goal of the season.
McDavid and Draisaitl then combined on a two-on-one rush to temporarily restore Edmonton's lead at 2-1 less than three minutes later.
Kaprizov scored his on the power play at 10:53 of the period and Frederick Gaudreau gave Minnesota the lead with 6:01 remaining in the middle stanza when he roofed a backhand to make it 3-2.
Minnesota added insurance early in the third period when Steel took a lead pass from Mats Zuccarello and streaked in on a breakaway to make it 4-2.
Zuccarello then scored a comeback-killing goal for the Wild off a shot from the point by Matt Dumba to make it 5-2.
Campbell finished the night with 25 saves on 30 shots and is still searching for consistency after signing a five-year deal with the Oilers as a free agent.
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves in the win, but had his save percentage took a hit when Klim Kostin scored with four seconds remaining to make it a 5-3 final.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.