The Minnesota Wild inked defenseman Jon Merrill to a three-year, $3.6 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Merrill was an impending free agent following this season, so the deal will keep him in Minnesota through 2024-25. He signed a one-year contract with Minnesota in free agency last July.

In 33 games so far this season, Merrill has three goals -- already matching his career high -- and eight assists along with 51 blocked shots.

The Wild are the 29-year-old's fifth NHL team following stints with the New Jersey Devils (2013-17), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-20), Detroit Red Wings (2020-21) and Montreal Canadiens (2021).

Merrill has scored 77 points (15 goals, 62 assists) in 438 career games over nine seasons.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.