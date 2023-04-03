Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw is done for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL, the fourth such injury for the 24-year-old.
The team announced Monday that Shaw sustained the right knee injury Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Shaw has already had three ACL surgeries, all since being selected by the Wild in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.
Shaw finishes the season with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 59 games on the Wild's fourth line. It was his first full season in the NHL; he played in just three games in 2021-22.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.