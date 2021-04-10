Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala left the ice during warmups prior to the Wild's game in St. Louis and was scratched from the lineup with an undisclosed injury.
Fiala has 11 points in his past eight games and 25 points in the team's 36 games played this season.
The Wild and Blues were playing the second of a back-to-back following St. Louis' 9-1 rout of Minnesota on Friday night.
The Wild were third in the NHL's West Division with 50 points, eight behind division-leading Colorado and seven points clear of fourth-place Arizona entering Saturday's games.
--Field Level Media
