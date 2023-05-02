Minnesota Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau will have surgery to repair an abdominal injury, general manager Bill Guerin announced Tuesday.
Gaudreau, who turned 30 on Monday, played through the injury for about four months and did not miss a game.
He collected 38 points (career-high 19 goals, 19 assists) in 82 regular-season games and added three goals during a Western Conference first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Stars in six games.
Gaudreau has 100 career points (38 goals, 62 assists) in 261 games for the Nashville Predators (2016-19), Pittsburgh Penguins (2020-21) and Wild.
