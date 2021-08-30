Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.