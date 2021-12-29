The Minnesota Wild traded William Bitten to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday for fellow forward prospect Nolan Stevens.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the deal.

Stevens, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2016.

He has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 20 games this season with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bitten, 23, was a third-round pick in the same draft by Montreal. The Canadiens traded him to Minnesota for defenseman Gustav Olofsson in October 2018.

Bitten has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 23 games this season with the AHL's Iowa Wild.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.