The Minnesota Wild signed four players to two-way contracts on Wednesday.
Forwards Steven Fogarty and Nic Petan agreed to two-year deals and forward Brandon Baddock and defenseman Andrej Sustr landed one-year deals.
All four contracts pay $750,000 at the NHL level next season.
Fogarty, 29, has one goal and two assists in 29 career NHL games over the past five seasons with the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins.
Petan, 27, has 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 154 games over the past seven seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.
Baddock, 27, made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens last season in a Dec. 30 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Sustr, 31, has 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) in 361 career NHL games over the past eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.