The Minnesota Wild signed four players to two-way contracts on Wednesday.

Forwards Steven Fogarty and Nic Petan agreed to two-year deals and forward Brandon Baddock and defenseman Andrej Sustr landed one-year deals.

All four contracts pay $750,000 at the NHL level next season.

Fogarty, 29, has one goal and two assists in 29 career NHL games over the past five seasons with the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins.

Petan, 27, has 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 154 games over the past seven seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

Baddock, 27, made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens last season in a Dec. 30 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sustr, 31, has 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) in 361 career NHL games over the past eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks.

--Field Level Media

