Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 35. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.