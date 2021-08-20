The Vancouver Whitecaps signed defender Marcus Godinho to a deal for the rest of the season with club options for the 2022 and 2023 season.

Godinho, 24, spent the past two seasons with FSV Zwickau in the German third division. Before that, he played with Hearts in Scotland.

"Marcus is a player that we've been following for a while now and we're pleased to have him join our club," Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said. "He is a defender who can play in several positions on the backline. We watched him as a right and left fullback, and even as a central defender in a back three. It is important for us to have a lot of depth in our roster and Marcus provides us with that."

Godinho has made five appearances for the Canadian national team.

--Field Level Media

