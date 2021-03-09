The Vancouver Whitecaps signed fullback Bruno Gaspar on loan from Portugal's Primeira Liga, the club announced Tuesday.
The Whitecaps paid Sporting CP a purchase option of $1.75 million, per MLSsoccer.com.
Gaspar, 27, made 30 appearances for Sporting CP in 2018-19, having spent last season on loan with Olympiakos in Greece.
"Bruno brings a wealth of experience from a number of very good leagues in Europe," Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. "As we continue to improve our roster piece by piece, Bruno is one part of additional moves we are looking to make. It's important that we make sure we keep competition at a high level throughout our roster and Bruno will bring that to our team. We are very happy to have him join our club."
--Field Level Media
