Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini will miss the next six weeks after injuring his left knee Sunday against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Cavallini's injury is a grade two-plus sprain of his posterior cruciate ligament.

Cavallini, 28, signed with Vancouver in December 2019 for a club-record transfer fee and is on a designated player contract.

He has nine goals and one assist over 30 games (27 starts) in his two seasons with the Whitecaps, including three goals in 12 games this season.

Cavallini is also a key part of the Canadian national team, and played in four of its five games during the Gold Cup.

The team is hopeful that Cavallini will be able to return by the end of next month.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.