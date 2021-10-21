Cristian Dajome converted an 82nd-minute penalty kick and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to complete a crucial 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.
Before Dajome scored his ninth goal of the season, Brian White scored his team-leading 11th to tie the match, and Deiber Caicedo began the second-half comeback with his fifth.
It all amounted to just a second away victory of the season for Vancouver (11-9-10, 43 points), a result that moved the Whitecaps into seventh place in the Western Conference, the final playoff position.
They also improved to 6-2-2 under interim manager Vanni Sartini after the dismissal of Marc Dos Santos.
Dairon Asprilla scored his ninth goal of a breakout season for Portland (14-12-4, 46 points). Yimmi Chara added his sixth for the Timbers, who remain in fourth in the West despite the defeat.
Portland lost for a second time this season when scoring at least two goals, with both those defeats coming at home. The Timbers fell 6-2 to visiting Seattle in mid-August.
The Timbers responded from that defeat with an eight-game unbeaten run that included seven victories, bBut they've now lost two in a row after Vancouver's heroic comeback.
It began in the 63rd minute when Caicedo received Janio Bikel's pass at midfield, sensed a softness in the Timbers' defense, surged forward into the penalty area and then drove a low finish past Steve Clark's dive and inside the left post.
Caicedo was involved in the equalizer 12 minutes later, although it appeared he may have wasted a chance by playing a ball too far in front of Bruno Gaspar.
Gaspar reached it before it crossed the end line to drive a cross back in front of the goal, and White met it with a powerful looping header into the far right corner.
Then it was Dajome who created the match-winning penalty when he induced referee Guido Gonzalez into whistling a foul on Josecarlos Van Rankin.
Replays showed the contact was slight -- and perhaps created by Dajome -- but the call stood, and Dajome easily beat Clark with a confidently taken penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.