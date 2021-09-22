Wednesday afternoon's scheduled series finale in Detroit between the Tigers and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET, a previously scheduled day off for both teams. The Tigers won the first two games of the series.
The postponement means the White Sox (85-66) will have to wait at least one more day to clinch the American League Central division. Their magic number is two over the Cleveland Indians (74-76), who play the Kansas City Royals (69-83) on Wednesday.
The White Sox will head to Cleveland to open a five-game series on Thursday. The Tigers (74-78) host the Royals in a three-game series beginning Thursday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.