Wednesday afternoon's scheduled series finale in Detroit between the Tigers and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET, a previously scheduled day off for both teams. The Tigers won the first two games of the series.

The postponement means the White Sox (85-66) will have to wait at least one more day to clinch the American League Central division. Their magic number is two over the Cleveland Indians (74-76), who play the Kansas City Royals (69-83) on Wednesday.

The White Sox will head to Cleveland to open a five-game series on Thursday. The Tigers (74-78) host the Royals in a three-game series beginning Thursday.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.