The Chicago White Sox's scheduled home game against the Detroit Tigers was rained out Wednesday evening.
The teams will make up the game as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 5:10 p.m. ET. Each game will be scheduled for seven innings.
The Tigers won the opener of the three-game series 5-2 on Tuesday, ending a five-game losing streak. The White Sox had won their previous four games.
After the Thursday doubleheader, Chicago will play host to the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series that starts Friday night. Detroit will visit the New York Yankees for a three-game set that opens Friday night.
