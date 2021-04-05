Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is day-to-day with a tight hamstring, manager Tony La Russa said early Monday morning.
Anderson was removed from Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning after running out a grounder.
"We got him out early, did a lot to try to stretch him," La Russa said. "He was feeling a little better but, discretion right there is the better part of valor. It looks like something short of, knock on wood, serious hamstring tear or something. He just hopefully pulled it slightly, so we'll see."
Starting his sixth season in the majors, all with the White Sox, Anderson has a career .280 batting average and a .307 on-base percentage. Anderson is 3-for-15 with a home run this season.
