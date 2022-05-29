Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left with a strained right groin in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs.

The team said he will undergo further evaluation Monday.

He was 1-for-2 with a stolen base before leaving, raising his batting average to .356.

Anderson, 28, has five home runs, 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 40 games this season.

He won the American League batting title in 2019 and made his first All-Star team in 2021.

Anderson is a lifetime .318 hitter with 96 homers, 307 RBIs and 99 steals in 733 games with the White Sox.

--Field Level Media

