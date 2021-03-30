The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with third baseman Jake Lamb on a major league deal Tuesday.
The veteran left-handed hitter was released by the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
Lamb, 30 struggled last season, batting .193/.283/.352 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 31 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics.
He was a National League All-Star in 2017 and is a career .239/.329/.435 hitter with 84 homers and 312 RBIs in 609 games with the Diamondbacks (2014-20) and A's.
Also Tuesday, the White Sox designated left-hander Nik Turley for assignment. He made one spring appearance for Chicago after being claimed off waivers from Oakland on March 21.
Turley, 31, is 0-5 with a 7.78 ERA in 35 career appearances (three starts) with the Minnesota Twins (2017) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2020).
--Field Level Media
