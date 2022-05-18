Chicago White Sox ace right-hander Lucas Giolito will start Wednesday's game against the host Kansas City Royals after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

The White Sox also optioned Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte and transferred fellow right-hander Lance Lynn to the 60-day injured list.

Giolito, who was placed on the injured list last Friday, owns a 2-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in five starts this season.

Giolito, 27, is 44-39 with a 4.13 ERA in 122 career appearances (120 starts) with the Washington Nationals and White Sox.

Martin, 25, took the loss in his major league debut on Tuesday despite allowing just one run on five hits in five innings.

Lynn, 35, has been sidelined since spring training after undergoing surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right knee.

--Field Level Media

