Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito departed his Opening Day start against the host Detroit Tigers after four innings on Friday due to left abdominal tightness.

The White Sox said during the contest that Giolito was being further evaluated.

The 27-year-old Giolito gave up just one hit in his scoreless 61-pitch effort. He struck out six and walked two.

It was the third consecutive Opening Day start for Giolito, an American League All-Star in 2019.

Left-hander Bennett Sousa replaced Giolito at the start of the fifth inning. Sousa retired all three batters he faced in his major league debut.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In