The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right groin strain.
Kelly, 34, is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in three relief appearances (2 2/3 innings) so far this season.
He is 51-33 with a 3.96 ERA in 411 career games (81 starts) with four teams since his 2012 debut.
Chicago also called up Keynan Middleton and outrighted fellow righty Jonathan Stiever to Triple-A Charlotte.
Middleton, 29, has allowed just one hit in three scoreless appearances out of the Charlotte bullpen this season.
Stiever, 25, has not pitched in a game for the White Sox since undergoing lat surgery in August 2021.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Plentiful sunshine. High 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.