The Chicago White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list Thursday, paving the way for him to be in the starting lineup later in the day.
Anderson was put on the 10-day IL with a strained hamstring after suffering the injury while running out a ground ball in an April 4 game.
Anderson, 27, is hitting .200 (3-for-15) with one home run, one RBI and three runs scored in four games. He won the American League batting championship in 2019 with a .335 average and hit .322 last season.
The team designated outfielder Nick Williams for assignment. He went 0-for-10 with one walk and four strikeouts in four games.
The White Sox close out their series against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday afternoon.
--Field Level Media
