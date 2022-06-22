The Chicago White Sox optioned Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte and reinstated fellow right-hander Matt Foster from the bereavement list on Wednesday.

Foster, 27, missed the last three games. He is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 29 relief appearances.

Martin, 25, is 1-2 with a 4.29 ERA in five games (two starts) this season, his first in the major leagues.

The White Sox finish a three-game series with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday before hosting the Baltimore Orioles for four games starting Thursday.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In