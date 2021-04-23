The Chicago White Sox reinstated outfielder Billy Hamilton from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Friday.
The White Sox also optioned right-hander Alex McRae to the Schaumburg training facility.
Hamilton, 30, sustained a strained left hamstring while running the bases during the fifth inning of Chicago's 8-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on April 7. He was placed on the injured list the following day.
Hamilton is batting .273 with one RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in six games this season.
McRae, 28, did not pitch for the White Sox on Tuesday at Cleveland after his contract was purchased from Schaumburg prior to the game.
--Field Level Media
