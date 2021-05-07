The Chicago White Sox reinstated left-hander Garrett Crochet from the injured list prior to Friday's series opener at Kansas City.
The 21-year-old reliever was placed on the IL on April 29 (retroactive to April 26) with an upper back strain.
Chicago's first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2020 draft, Crochet is 0-2 with a 1.00 ERA, eight strikeouts and five walks in eight appearances this season.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned right-hander Alex McRae to Triple-A Charlotte.
McRae, 28, made his season debut Tuesday night at Cincinnati and pitched a scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.