The Chicago White Sox reinstated infielder/outfielder Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Matt Foster to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Lamb, 30, rejoins the American League Central leaders in time for Friday afternoon's opener of a three-game series hosted by the crosstown Cubs.
Lamb, on the IL since June 29 with a strained right quadriceps, batted .246 with three homers and eight RBIs in 16 rehab games at Charlotte.
The 2017 All-Star is batting .224 with five home runs and 10 RBIs in 31 games during his first season with Chicago. He is a lifetime .239 hitter with 89 homers and 322 RBIs in 640 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-20), Oakland A's (2020) and White Sox.
Foster, 26, is 2-1 with a 5.64 ERA, one save and 33 strikeouts in 29 relief appearances over three stints with Chicago this season.
