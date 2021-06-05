The Chicago White Sox reinstated rookie infielder/outfielder Andrew Vaughn off the COVID-19 list on Saturday.
In a corresponding move, Chicago optioned infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte.
Vaughn, 23, had been on the COVID-19 IL since Thursday as a precautionary measure, but he was able to take batting practice on Friday. He will start in left field and bat sixth on Saturday against the visiting Detroit Tigers.
In 43 games this season, Vaughn is hitting .226 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. Vaughn made his big league debut this season after the White Sox selected the University of California product with the third pick of the 2019 MLB Draft
--Field Level Media
