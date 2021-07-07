The Chicago White Sox reinstated Adam Engel from the 10-day injured list and designated fellow outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment on Wednesday.
Engel, 29, was placed on the injured list on June 22 with a strained right hamstring.
Engel is batting .241 with three home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored in 10 games this season, his fifth with the White Sox. He began the 2021 season on the injured list with a strained right hamstring and made his season debut on June 6.
Eaton, 32, is a career .278 hitter, but he has struggled to find his swing this season. In 58 games, he is batting .201 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 RBIs. He has scored 33 runs and struck out 55 times.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.