Friday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and visiting Chicago White Sox was postponed due to winter-like conditions and forecasts of additional snow and rain.
The game was rescheduled for Sunday as part of a split doubleheader. The regularly scheduled contest at Fenway Park will start at 1:10 p.m. ET, with the rescheduled contest set for 5:10 p.m. ET.
The two clubs are scheduled to play on Saturday afternoon, weather permitting.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.