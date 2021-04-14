The Chicago White Sox put starting pitcher Dylan Cease on the injured list as a precautionary measure after the right-hander came down with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cease has not tested positive for COVID-19.
"This is a precautionary move," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said.
The White Sox recalled right-hander Zack Burdi, 26, from the team's alternate training site.
Cease, 25, is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA and nine strikeouts over two starts this season, his third with the White Sox.
