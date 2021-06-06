The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on Sunday and reinstated outfielder Adam Engel from the injured list.
Hamilton, 30, suffered the injury on a swing of the bat in the fifth inning of Chicago's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday and was removed from the game after striking out. The veteran signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in spring training after being released by the Cleveland Indians, and he has seen playing time because of long-term injuries to outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.
In 36 games, Hamilton is batting .217 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and five stolen bases. The White Sox have used him often as a late-inning defensive replacement.
Engel, 29, has yet to play in the majors this season because of a strained right hamstring. He was placed on the injured list April 1 (retroactive to March 29) after sustaining the injury in a spring training game.
In a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Engel hit .286 (8-for-28) with two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in seven games.
Engel appeared in 36 regular season games in 2020, batting .295 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and 11 runs.
--Field Level Media
