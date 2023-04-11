The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained left knee.
The two-time All-Star was hurt during Monday's 4-3 win at Minnesota and is expected to be out two to four weeks.
Anderson exited the game with knee soreness after making contact with a baserunner while attempting to reel in a poor throw on a rundown play.
Anderson, 29, is batting .298 with four RBIs and five stolen bases through 11 games this season.
He won the American League batting title in 2019 and made the All-Star team in each of the past two campaigns.
The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
Sosa, 23, made his MLB debut last season and batted .114 with one homer and one RBI in 11 games.
Off to a hot start this season at Charlotte, Sosa is hitting .448/.556/.828 with two homers and eight RBIs in nine games.
--Field Level Media
