The Chicago White Sox placed right-handed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.
Giolito left his most recent start Tuesday in the fifth inning due to the injury.
In his fifth season for the White Sox, Giolito is 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA over 27 starts. The 27-year-old has struck out 180 batters in 158 1/3 innings and has a WHIP of 1.11.
Chicago recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. Burr, 27, is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 22 appearances (one start) for the White Sox this season.
Entering play on Friday, the White Sox have a comfortable 9 1/2-game lead in the American League Central over the Cleveland Indians with one month remaining in the regular season.
