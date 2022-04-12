The Chicago White Sox officially placed right-hander Lucas Giolito and outfielder AJ Pollock on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Giolito has an abdominal strain and his designation is retroactive to Saturday. Pollock has a right hamstring strain and his designation is retroactive to Sunday.
Giolito left his Opening Day start Friday after four one-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers, reporting tightness on his left side. He struck out six and left the game with a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rallied for a 5-4 win.
Giolito, 27, was 11-9 in with a 3.53 ERA in 31 starts last season. He struck out 201 batters in 178 2/3 innings.
Pollock departed Chicago's 5-2 loss to the Tigers on Saturday after tweaking his hamstring on a third-inning single. He grabbed the back of the leg and Andrew Vaughn came in to replace him.
Pollock is 4-for-7 in his first two games with Chicago. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 in a trade for closer Craig Kimbrel.
Pollock, 34, is a career .282 hitter with 126 homers and 415 RBIs in 897 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Dodgers and White Sox.
In corresponding transactions, Chicago recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert and left-hander Anderson Severino from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday's home opener against the Seattle Mariners.
