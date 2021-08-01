The Chicago White Sox put outfielder Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right oblique strain.
Hamilton, 30, is batting .226 with two homers, 11 RBIs and eight steals in 57 games this season. The IL designation is retroactive to Saturday.
Chicago also recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to start Sunday's series finale against the visiting Cleveland Indians.
Lambert, 26, is 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in two appearances (one start) for the White Sox this season. He is 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA in 13 starts at Charlotte.
--Field Level Media
