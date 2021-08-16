The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list Monday because of left shoulder inflammation.

The move was made retroactive to Friday.

Engel, 30, is batting .248 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 33 games this season. He is a career .224 hitter with 28 homers and 106 RBIs in 399 games with the White Sox.

Also on Monday, Chicago promoted Mike Wright and Ryan Burr from Triple-A Charlotte, optioned fellow right-hander Matt Foster to the Knights and designated righty Zack Burdi for assignment.

Wright, 31, has posted a 7-5 record with a 3.40 ERA in 16 starts with Charlotte this season. He is 10-12 with one save and a 6.03 ERA in 110 career games with the Baltimore Orioles (2015-19) and Seattle Mariners (2019).

Burr, 27, owns a 2-1 record with a 2.95 ERA in 19 appearances (one start) with the White Sox this season.

Foster, 26, sports a 2-1 record with one save and a 5.67 ERA in 31 relief appearances this season.

Burdi, 26, had a 6.00 ERA without recording a decision in six games with the White Sox this season.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.