The Chicago White Sox exercised the $16 million 2022 team option for veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel on Saturday.
The White Sox also declined the $6 million club option on infielder Cesar Hernandez for next season.
Kimbrel, 33, split the 2021 season between the White Sox and Chicago Cubs, finishing 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA and 24 saves in 63 appearances. The right-hander struck out 100 batters in 59 2/3 innings and was an All-Star for the eighth time since 2011.
The White Sox acquired Kimbrel from the Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline in exchange for right-hander Codi Heuer and second baseman Nick Madrigal.
Kimbrel owns a 35-29 career record with a 2.18 ERA and 372 saves in 646 appearances with the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), San Diego Padres (2015), Boston Red Sox (2016-18), Cubs (2019-21) and White Sox. He had a career-best 50 saves in 2013.
Kimbrel was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2011, his first of four straight seasons leading the NL in saves, and won a World Series with Boston in 2018.
Hernandez, 31, batted .232 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs in 149 games last season with the Cleveland Indians and White Sox.
He is a .270 hitter with 70 homers and 335 RBIs in 1,039 games with the Philadelphia Phillies (2013-19), Indians (2020-21) and White Sox (2021).
