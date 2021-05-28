Friday night's game between the visiting Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to weather.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a straight doubleheader Saturday with first pitch of Game 1 at 1:10 p.m. local time.
Both games will be seven innings.
The White Sox won the opener of the four-game set Thursday night.
--Field Level Media
